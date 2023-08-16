Karen Residents Want Peaceful Solution Between Karen Armed Forces

The residents of Htee Mo Pwar emphasize the urgent need to address inter-Karen ethnic tensions promptly, urging constructive dialogue and restraint from mutual criticism, while also calling upon the Karen armed forces to engage in positive actions that enhance the dignity of the Karen people.

“At present, there’s tension between the armed groups, with some incidents leading to shootings and casualties. Our intention isn’t to criticize entities like Kawthoolei Army (KTLA) and KNU. What we hope for is collaborative problem-solving through dialogue—a shared effort for resolution”, Htee Mo Pwar resident Saw Shine Shine told KIC.

On the occasion of the 73rd Karen National Martyr Day on August 12th, residents of Htee Mo Pwar put forth such a proposal, highlighting that conflicts among Karen armed groups could adversely affect the local community and hinder the collective aspirations of the Karen people.

“We share the same sentiments as Htee Mo Pwar residents. We’ve previously sought avenues to resolve disparities among Karen ethnic armed groups. In our discussions with the Kaw Lar Pho (El Khwee) team, we repeatedly raised this concern, but it wasn’t acknowledged. Additionally, we urged a halt to online propaganda that seeks to divide the Karen community, but our request wasn’t heeded. Our sole aim is to establish conditions that align with public aspirations”, said Padoh Saw El Nar, the Secretary of KNU 4th Brigade of Myeik-Dawei District.

Htee Mo Pwar residents have highlighted key priorities, including the need for a sensitive resolution of inter-Karen ethnic issues, refraining from negative media remarks, striving to enhance the Karen community’s prestige, and playing a role in alleviating the acrimonious and uncomfortable disputes among the Karen groups.

Tensions between KNU’s 4th Brigade and a faction led by KTLA’s Commander El Khwee (Kaw Lar Pho), which had separated from the 4th Brigade, have been escalating since the start of this year, resulting in multiple shootouts. Both parties have expressed their intent to resolve the conflict through negotiations, but as of now, concrete discussions have yet to take place.