Telecom Scamming Operations Restart in Shwe Kokko

Since October, the majority of telecom scamming businesses halted operations; however, since March, new recruits have joined the operation. many Chinese nationals and Zhapian operatives formerly based in Laukkai, northern Shan State, have relocated to Shwe Kokko, according to locals.

“Things are getting back to normal in Shwe Kokko. In recent months, clashes and communication network blockages halted operations. But now, with online casinos booming, Shwe Kokk is back in full swing. It even brought in new recruits and Zhapian operatives from Laukkai. It can be said that everything is back to normal”, a local source told KIC.

The telecom scamming businesses have divided its operations between the border areas of Myawaddy’s outskirts and Shwe Kokko, with the majority now shifting to Shwe Kokko, where they have expanded and built new structures, according to insiders from Zhapian businesses.

An unnamed employee clarified that Zhapian operatives relocated to Shwe Kokko from the Myawaddy outskirts due to reduced work pressure, and the absence of physical abuse.

“At our job here, we earn THB 15,000 a month and work from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm. Our main task is to find and hijack accounts from victims. While workers from faraway places sometimes face beatings, those of us based in Shwe Kokko are treated fairly. During work hours, we are not allowed to use our phones. Those skilled with computers usually find work here in Shwe Kokko”, he said.

Saw Lay Kapaw, spokesperson for the Karen Peace Support Network (KPSN), mentioned that areas including Minlatpan, Shwe Kokko, and Ingyin Myaing near Myawaddy along the Thailand-Myanmar border have experienced electricity disruptions. In spite of sometimes unreliable power supply from Tak province in Thailand, Chinese Zhapian business operators continue their operations, relying on solar panels and generators.

“It looks like these businesses paused for a bit when the fighting got intense. They could become targets during conflicts. But now it seems they made a deal with the Junta. Everything is back to normal. I see the potential of expanding even more businesses”, he suggested.

Since June 6 of last year, Thai authorities have disconnected electricity supply to Shwe Kokko and Ingyin Myaing, where numerous telecom scamming businesses and casinos are located along the Thailand-Myanmar border. This action has caused some operations to come to a halt and led to a decrease in job opportunities. However the Thai supply at least partially resumed a few months later last year.

Following targeted crackdowns on Zhapian businesses in northern Shan State bordering China, Shwe Kokko temporarily suspended its operations to monitor the situation, however, it has resumed operations and is back in full swing.