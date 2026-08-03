Displaced Civilians Flee to Thai Border River Amid Junta Bombardment in Karen State

The military junta launched continuous attacks between July 25 and July 31 along the road connecting Hpalu and Thonhtatkway villages, south of Myawaddy Township.

Artillery shells and aerial bombs landed near the Palaw Tapoe camp, forcing residents to abandon the site. However, camp administrators warn that their current shelter along the riverbank poses serious risks as seasonal monsoon rains could trigger flash floods.

“Fighter jets have been dropping bombs around the area, making it impossible to stay in the camp,” a female camp official said. “If mountain torrents flood the river at night, people won’t have time to escape. Children have also been forced to stop their education.”

The Palaw Tapoe camp shelters over 500 households—roughly 3,000 people—from ten surrounding villages, as well as civilians previously displaced from Lay Kay Kaw Town.

Camp organizers have coordinated with Thai border authorities across the river, preparing boats to facilitate emergency crossings if hostilities escalate further.

“We have informed Thai authorities about our situation and assured them that everyone will return once the fighting subsides,” the official added.

The displaced population faces urgent shortages of temporary shelters, food, and medical supplies.

The camp originally repopulated after clashes erupted near Lay Kay Kaw in late 2025.

In March 2026, a junta suicide drone attack wounded several residents, forcing a previous evacuation to the riverbank.