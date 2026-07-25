Thai Authorities Seize Advanced Drones Intended for Smuggling into Myanmar

Acting on an intelligence tip-off, CIB officers inspected a parcel delivery company in Mae Sot and intercepted two suspicious shipping crates.

Authorities then tracked the individual who collected the cargo, leading to the seizure of the illegal shipment and a subsequent raid on his residence, where another crate containing similar equipment was recovered.

The seized shipment included four fully assembled FPV drones, seven drone frames, and 16 types of specialized components, including high-speed motors, cameras, and flight control boards.

The CIB highlighted that the seized hardware were not ordinary civilian models, but advanced systems equipped with high-speed flight capabilities and sophisticated signal transmission features suitable for military applications.

Investigators traced the origin of the shipment to Chiang Mai, from where it was routed through Mae Sot for illegal transport across the border into Myanmar.

The recipient, identified as Ko Min Kyaw, was unable to present documentation proving import duties had been paid. During questioning, he claimed he was merely collecting the parcel and was unaware of its contents.

Thai police have detained Ko Min Kyaw at the Mae Sot Police Station, where he faces legal action under Thai customs law for illegally transporting undeclared goods.

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