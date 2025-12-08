300 telecom scam workers stranded after Thailand’s rejection

The Karen National Union (KNU) discovered the scam compound unexpectedly after clashing with the DKBA in Min Let Pan on November 26. Following the discovery, the KNU evacuated about 300 foreign scam workers, mostly Chinese nationals, along with Malaysians and Ethiopians, according to a KNU frontline force.

“They’re stranded now because Thailand refused to take them. Last night, they asked us for food, so we gave them food and blankets. This morning, our leaders instructed us to provide more food and drinking water. There are still about half of the scam workers remaining inside the perimeter,” he told KIC.

About 1,000 people including Myanmar citizens and some foreign nationals who do not wish to return home for various reasons remain inside the telecom scam hub, which is now under KNU control.

It is believed that there were also incidents of Chinese nationals killing each other inside the scam hub. Some Chinese citizens tried to bribe KNU officials to allow them to leave toward the Myanmar side.

The KNU alleged that the telecom scam site in Min Let Pan Village had been operating under DKBA protection. The DKBA shelled the area with artillery on November 25, shortly after the KNU seized control of the site.

Photo credit – CJ