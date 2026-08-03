Myanmar Resistance Coalition Finalizes ‘Common Political Agreement’ Draft to Counter Junta

The agreement was formally approved during a hybrid meeting held at an undisclosed location along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

Participants stated the pact is designed to counter the political agenda of junta chief Min Aung Hlaing during his first 100 days as the military-appointed president.

“Our dialogue partners and we agreed on the CPA to serve as a political tool to respond effectively before Min Aung Hlaing’s 100-day plan is completed,” U Toe Kyaw Latt, a member of the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), said during the event.

The draft CPA outlines strategies for the ongoing revolution, the establishment of a federal democratic union, and general political consensus.

It was ratified by the NUG, the NUCC, the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), and regional federal units based in central Myanmar’s Sagaing and Mandalay regions.

The NUCC clarified to the media that the draft represents a political commitment to coordinate resistance efforts during the current revolutionary period, noting it does not conflict with existing agreements within the individual federal units.

“The sham government led by Min Aung Hlaing is only trying to prolong the military dictatorship,” NUCC member Daw Hnin Hnin Hmwe said. “While his regime actively implements its 100-day plan, we are strengthening our mutual understanding and coordination. We brought this agreement forward to show the international community, the public, and our fellow revolutionary forces that we are united.”

The coalition urged other resistance groups that share the goal of dismantling the military dictatorship and building a federal democratic union to join the pact and aid in its implementation.

The drafting process for the CPA began in 2024. Through 2025 and the first half of 2026, the groups held extensive consultations and drafted basic principles alongside the publication of the NUCC’s political position paper.

High-profile attendees at the July 30 signing included NUG Acting President Duwa Lashi La, CRPH Chairman U Aung Kyi Nyunt, and leaders from the Sagaing and Mandalay federal units.