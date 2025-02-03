Junta Committed 108 Human Rights Violations in Karenni State in 2024

The report, “Human Rights Violations Committed by Military Junta in Karenni State in 2024” was based on data gathered by the IEC and the Karenni Human Rights Group (KnHRG).

The data showed that the junta has carried out human rights violations across Karenni State, including airstrikes, drone bombings, and shelling of civilian areas far from battlefields. As a result, people have been deprived of their right to self-defence and face daily arbitrary arrests and killings by the junta.

The report claims that in 2024 the junta carried out 36 airstrikes and drone bombings of civilian targets in Karenni State, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps, schools, and religious buildings.

The report also documents 46 artillery attacks on civilians by the junta and 26 civilian deaths from arbitrary arrests, landmines and extrajudicial killings, as well as the junta’s use of landmines.

The report also called on the international community to halt the sale of jet fuel to the junta.