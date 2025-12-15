TNUPC announces plan to establish single Dawei armed force

The TNUPC, formed to represent the Dawei people, announced on its social media page on December 12 that it has decided to establish a single, unified Dawei armed force to strengthen unity among Dawei resistance groups.

“We are committed to systematically working toward building a unified Dawei army, which is also the hope of the people of Dawei, and creating a leadership body to guide it politically. We will keep engaging with the groups that have expressed interest in joining us to continue discussions on unification,” said Mae Su, the secretary of the TNUPC.

The TNUPC was formed following a meeting held from November 25 to 27, aimed at promoting the self-determination of the Dawei people, justice, peaceful coexistence, and the creation of a socio-economic system.

The TNUPC stated that it was established with the consensus of Dawei armed resistance groups, political organizations, and activists who attended the meeting.

“The TNUPC was formed to represent all the people of Dawei. We must work to eliminate the ethnic and religious extremism that successive dictators have created. At the same time, we want to live peacefully alongside other ethnic groups,” said Mae Su.

The TNUPC has also invited all resistance and political groups interested in joining its effort to establish a single Dawei armed force.

The Karen National Union (KNU) has incorporated parts of the Tanintharyi Region, home to the majority of Dawei people, into the Myeik-Dawei District, the designated territory of KNU’s Brigade 4.

The region is home to the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, as well as armed groups under the command of the National Unity Government (NUG) and independent resistance factions.