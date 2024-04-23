Articles

KNU Releases Guidelines for News Reporting in Controlled Territories

The Karen National Union (KNU) issued procedures that external news agencies must follow while operating within KNU-controlled areas on April 21.

Karen News Send an email 2 days ago
63 1 minute read

The Public Relations and Information Committee – KNU stated that news agencies permitted by KNU headquarters must proceed in accordance with permissions regarding content, location, and duration, and are responsible for showing recorded videos and photographs to the person in charge if deemed necessary.

When news agencies conduct inquiries, textual reporting, or video recording related to KNU, they must ensure their reporting is based on reliable information and responses from spokespersons, KNU emphasized.

KNU also cautioned that news agencies are not permitted to record videos in locations restricted by every level (village, township, district, and central) of KNU due to security concerns, designated video-prohibited zones, and the content out of permission.

News agencies are prohibited from reporting misleading information, photographs, and videos related to KNU, as well as news that deviates from the proposed content. KNU also stated that news agencies are responsible for showing recorded videos and photographs to the designated person in charge if deemed necessary.

“We appreciate the development of procedures to improve communication between the media and news sources, particularly ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and newly established entities. However, we caution against allowing it to morph into unwarranted self-censorship”, U Toe Zaw Latt, secretary of the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) said.

He added that IPCM aims to foster discussions aimed at bolstering media coverage rights in alignment with media ethics and addressing issues regarding access restrictions on information.

KNU emphasized that news agencies must refrain from activities that may compromise the security, dignity, and reputation of the organization, and if they seek to utilize released information, photographs, or videos shared by KNU, they are required to obtain permission and credit KNU accordingly.

KNU cautioned that media outlets disregarding these procedures will face blacklisting and reporting to the Press Council, adding that in case of false information publication, the concerned outlets must take responsibility, issue apologies, and announce corrections.

Similarly, on April 16, the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC) released a ‘Directive on the Media Code of Conduct,’ mandating local and foreign journalists, including freelancers, to obtain prior permission from IEC for reporting and to abstain from disseminating news that may harm operations and administartion in Karenni State, urging adherence to ethical standards.

Post Views: 60
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of KNU/KNLA Plan to Defeat Last Junta Soldiers at Friendship Bridge 2 Delayed

KNU/KNLA Plan to Defeat Last Junta Soldiers at Friendship Bridge 2 Delayed

2 days ago
Photo of Myawaddy Friendship Bridge No. 1 Temporarily Shuts Down Except for Passport, Visa Holders and Patients

Myawaddy Friendship Bridge No. 1 Temporarily Shuts Down Except for Passport, Visa Holders and Patients

2 days ago
Photo of Some IEC’s Guidelines for Ethical Reporting In Karenni State May be Threat to Press Freedom

Some IEC’s Guidelines for Ethical Reporting In Karenni State May be Threat to Press Freedom

6 days ago
Photo of Major Junta Base Captured by KNLA Only 10 kms from Mae Sot Thai Border Stunning Victory after two battalions surrender including senior commander and arsenal of weapons seized

Major Junta Base Captured by KNLA Only 10 kms from Mae Sot Thai Border Stunning Victory after two battalions surrender including senior commander and arsenal of weapons seized

2 weeks ago
Back to top button
Close