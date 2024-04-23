KNU Releases Guidelines for News Reporting in Controlled Territories

The Public Relations and Information Committee – KNU stated that news agencies permitted by KNU headquarters must proceed in accordance with permissions regarding content, location, and duration, and are responsible for showing recorded videos and photographs to the person in charge if deemed necessary.

When news agencies conduct inquiries, textual reporting, or video recording related to KNU, they must ensure their reporting is based on reliable information and responses from spokespersons, KNU emphasized.

KNU also cautioned that news agencies are not permitted to record videos in locations restricted by every level (village, township, district, and central) of KNU due to security concerns, designated video-prohibited zones, and the content out of permission.

News agencies are prohibited from reporting misleading information, photographs, and videos related to KNU, as well as news that deviates from the proposed content. KNU also stated that news agencies are responsible for showing recorded videos and photographs to the designated person in charge if deemed necessary.

“We appreciate the development of procedures to improve communication between the media and news sources, particularly ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and newly established entities. However, we caution against allowing it to morph into unwarranted self-censorship”, U Toe Zaw Latt, secretary of the Independent Press Council Myanmar (IPCM) said.

He added that IPCM aims to foster discussions aimed at bolstering media coverage rights in alignment with media ethics and addressing issues regarding access restrictions on information.

KNU emphasized that news agencies must refrain from activities that may compromise the security, dignity, and reputation of the organization, and if they seek to utilize released information, photographs, or videos shared by KNU, they are required to obtain permission and credit KNU accordingly.

KNU cautioned that media outlets disregarding these procedures will face blacklisting and reporting to the Press Council, adding that in case of false information publication, the concerned outlets must take responsibility, issue apologies, and announce corrections.

Similarly, on April 16, the Karenni State Interim Executive Council (IEC) released a ‘Directive on the Media Code of Conduct,’ mandating local and foreign journalists, including freelancers, to obtain prior permission from IEC for reporting and to abstain from disseminating news that may harm operations and administartion in Karenni State, urging adherence to ethical standards.