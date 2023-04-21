Articles

Four personnel from Military Council defect and surrender to KNLA 5th Brigade

On April 19th, Mutraw News reported that four soldiers from the Military Council stationed at the Le Toe camp in the Mutraw (Hpapun) District of the Karen National Union (KNU) surrendered and defected to the 5th Brigade of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). According to the report, the soldiers cited insufficient food and difficulties as their reasons for surrendering.

Karen News Send an email 3 hours ago
16 1 minute read

According to Mutraw News, the surrender of frontline soldiers from the Military Council to the KNLA 5th Brigade has become a regular occurrence, happening on a monthly basis, and four soldiers from the 341st Light Infantry Battalion stationed at the Le Toe camp once again surrendered to the 5th Brigade on April 10th, bringing with them their full complement of weapons and equipment.

As they surrendered to KNLA officers, soldiers from the Military Council disclosed that they had been subjected to coercive treatment by their superiors while stationed at the frontline military camp. Furthermore, they revealed that the situation had become unbearable due to inadequate daily food provisions.

Four soldiers from the Military Council, identified as Maung Toe Tone (28), Aung Paing Phyo (23), Ye Htet Kyaw (21), and Cho Lwin Oo (30), surrendered to the officers of the 5th Brigade of the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). Upon surrender, they handed over four MA-1 assault rifles, along with 16 cartridges fully loaded with ammunition, two grenades, and five warheads for rocket-propelled grenades.

According to Mutraw News, the four soldiers who defected also expressed their willingness to join the KNLA and take up arms against the Military Council forces.

Similarly, a soldier of the Military Council stationed in the 5th Brigade’s territory surrendered to the KNLA 5th Brigade in January. He cited unbearable torture and insufficient food provided by the leaders as the reasons for his defection.

The KNLA released a statement indicating that the KNU warmly received and provided care to the Military Council troops who surrendered and defected.

Post Views: 16
Show More

Karen News

Related Articles

Photo of Cobra Column claims victory in Mekanei village battle, killing two dozen Junta troops and seizing weapons

Cobra Column claims victory in Mekanei village battle, killing two dozen Junta troops and seizing weapons

3 hours ago
Photo of Over 40 children killed or injured in Karen ethnic areas in post-coup violence

Over 40 children killed or injured in Karen ethnic areas in post-coup violence

3 hours ago
Photo of Military Council deploys air support as fighting intensifies in Mekaneilan village, Karen State

Military Council deploys air support as fighting intensifies in Mekaneilan village, Karen State

1 day ago
Photo of Military Council resorts to hiring restaurant singers and KTV girls in Hpa-An Township Thingyan Festival as local bands decline to perform

Military Council resorts to hiring restaurant singers and KTV girls in Hpa-An Township Thingyan Festival as local bands decline to perform

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close