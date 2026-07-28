Telecom Scam Operations Relocate to Three Pagoda Pass Amid Crackdown Pressure

The mass movement along the Thai-Myanmar border began in mid-July, following warnings from Myanmar’s military junta to leaders of the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA). During talks in Naypyidaw, military officials instructed the ethnic armed group to sever ties with illicit telecom scam compounds operating in DKBA-controlled territories, including Kyaukkhet and Sonseemyaing.

According to local sources, the operators are using border routes via the Umphang–Paingkalan–Kyeikdon road through Wawlay, as heavy monsoon rains have rendered jungle paths impassable.

Some networks have reportedly established temporary camps in forested areas near Warmeehta and Sonseemyaing while in transit.

The relocation intensified amid fears of imminent crackdowns on Kyaukkhet, similar to previous operations targeting notorious scam hubs like KK Park and Shwe Kokko in Myawaddy Township.

Junta officials reportedly urged the DKBA to clear scam operations from Wawlay, Kyaukkhet, and Payathonzu entirely.

“Chinese nationals have been arriving in Payathonzu via Kyeikdon,” a resident said. “They are rapidly constructing new compounds along the roadside near Hteekhaing village on the town’s outskirts, with hundreds of workers operating around the clock using generators.”

Requests for comment sent to DKBA spokespersons on July 22 went unanswered as of publication time.

The movement of these illicit operations coincides with escalating military conflict in the region. Throughout July, junta forces launched airstrikes, drone attacks, and heavy artillery shelling on nearby areas—including Wawlay, Minletpan, Hpalu, and Lay Kay Kaw—as intense ground clashes continue between junta troops and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA).