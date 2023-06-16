Entire column of Military Council flees to Thailand following attack, claims SOF

The Military Council column, composed of approximately 50 troops, fell into an ambush by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and SOF. During the attack, the Military Council troops suffered casualties, and the soldiers were forced to retreat, carrying the bodies of their fallen comrades, towards the border with Thailand, according to an SOF member.

“They collected the bodies of the fallen and recovered the weaponry, then withdrew. Simultaneously, the wounded soldiers were also evacuated to Thailand. It is anticipated that they will establish contact with the Thai police on that front. However, we find ourselves presently unable to engage in operations within Thai territory”, he said.

The SOF member revealed that the Military Council column, which had crossed over to the Thai side, vanished without a trace thereafter.

The resistance forces also consider that the Junta troops injured during the attack might receive medical assistance with the cooperation of the Thai authorities.

“We have reason to believe that since the Military Council soldiers sought refuge on the Thai side, they have established connections with various authorities, including the Thai police and the Immigration Department. It is our belief that the injured soldiers are currently receiving medical treatment at clinics in Thailand. Historical evidence indicates that in similar situations in the past, when airlifting injured troops from the border was not feasible, they were transported to Thailand for necessary medical attention”, the SOF member added.

KIC is unable to verify the assertion made by the resistances that the entire Military Council column fled to Thailand along with weapons and ammunition.

According to the announcement made by SOF, during the KNLA and SOF attack, a deputy battalion commander of the Military Council was fatally shot by a sniper. Alongside him, a total of three Junta soldiers lost their lives, and thirteen others sustained injuries.

Amidst the intense battle, the Military Council retaliated by launching artillery strikes, resulting in five members of the resistance sustaining injuries from shrapnel, SOF stated.