Myawaddy Friendship Bridge No. 1 Temporarily Shuts Down Except for Passport, Visa Holders and Patients

The authorities overseeing the bridge have confirmed that in the cases of these individual, passage will be granted. A source told KIC that, “ The bridge is closed starting today (April 21). Only those with Thai and Myanmar passports and visas, along with patients needing transportation, can use it. People with only National Identification Cards (NICs) or temporary bridge passes cannot cross anymore. We do not know how long the closure will last”, a source told KIC.

Since the epic defeat of three Junta battalions based around Myawaddy by KNLA and their resistance allies, it is no longer clear who the current authorities are on the Myanmar side of the 2 Friendship Bridge, with at least one source claiming that the Karen Guard Forces (BGF) under the command of Colonel Chit Thu may now have assumed full control of the bridging leading to Mae Sot in Thailand now rebranded as the new KNA (Karen National Army).

Certainly the BGF militia forces that broke away from the Junta’s chain of command about 6 weeks ago and now calling themselves the KNA, are patrolling in the streets of Myawaddy and KNU/ KNLA are staying in the background motivated by fear of airstrikes.

Due to the intense fighting between Junta troops stationed near Trade Bridge No. 2 and the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), Thai workers and lorry drivers have been compelled to use Bridge No. 1 for their return journey from Myawaddy to Mae Sot on the Thai side.

“The lorries from Thai companies have hurried back to Mae Sot Bridge No 1 , leaving their cargo in Myawaddy. It appears they evacuated promptly due to uncertainty about the ongoing fighting and prioritising their safety”, a Myawaddy resident said.

Aid workers report that approximately 6,000 residents from Myawaddy sought refuge in Mae Sot and along the banks of the Thaungyin (Moei) River in Thailand, following intense clashes.

Myanmar’s junta conducted airstrikes near the Second Friendship Bridge to Mae Sot in Thailand throughout Saturday in support of its remaining forces, as fresh fighting resumed in Myawaddy. As of the morning of April 21, airstrikes by the Junta continued on the outskirts of Myawaddy, with aircraft still active into the evening, prompting war-displaced individuals to remain cautious and many refraining from returning from Thailand to their homes while the situation around Myawaddy continues to be volatile..

Elements of 275th battalion have still not surrendered, but the reinforcements have been intercepted by the KNU/KNLA, and it is reported the regime forces suffered heavy casualties. It is understood the remnants of the battalion are still hiding near Friendship Bridge No. 2