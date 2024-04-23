KNU/KNLA Plan to Defeat Last Junta Soldiers at Friendship Bridge 2 Delayed

However KNU has just announced a temporary withdrawal of the attack, citing concerns about potential harm to local civilians and their properties during the operation.

“Currently, we have pulled back slightly from the area around Bridge No. 2, where we were engaging the Junta troops. The Junta’s frequent airstrikes have raised concerns about the safety of the local people. Taking a step back allows us to assess our military situation more carefully”, KNU spokesperson Padoh Saw Kale Say told KIC.

BNI published the story resistance capture of Myawaddy township about 10 kms from the Myanmar -Thai border and the Friendship Bridges 1 and 2.on April 8th. https://www.bnionline.net/en/news/major-junta-base-captured-knla-only-10…

The attempt by the Junta command to send a convoy of troop reinforcements has also been thwarted with the resistance mounting an ambush at Karaweik where KNU source claims the regime forces suffered more than one hundred casualties.

From April 19th the Junta has deployed intensive airstrikes leading to casualties among the local population. As a consequence, the resistance forces opted for a temporary retreat starting from the morning of April 21.

Following the temporary withdrawal of the joint forces, the Junta Air Force launched an attack on the Myaynikone area after midnight. According to frontline sources, civilian casualties occurred during the clashes, with one comrade killed and two injured among the KNLA-led joint forces.

“Even though the fighting had calmed by evening, two aircraft bombed near Myaynikone early in the morning. After that, no more planes came, and the situation quieted down again. Unfortunately, one of our comrades was killed, and two others were injured”, a resistance fighter from Myawaddy said.

The Myawaddy township remains firmly in the hands of the resistance, but owing to ongoing complexities in the town, and the potential threat of air strikes, plans to set up a new people’ s administration under the KNU that can functioning smoothly, has been delayed.

However the Myawaddy’s administration plan is still ongoing, noted KNU’s Padoh Saw Kale Say. Right now managing the administration of the town effectively is not practical. However we will continue to work on this issue”, he insisted.

KNU also stated that the Junta’s reinforcements will face long delays in reaching Myawaddy due to the courage and determination of frontline commanders and fighters, as well as the support from the People’s Defense Force (PDF) who have blocked their advance on Karaweik with all the access roads from Karaweik to Myawaddy now in the hands of the resistance.