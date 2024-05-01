Myawaddy Trade Bridge No. 2 Reopens, Official Trade still Handicapped By Internet Still Down

However online connections to this customs office has not yet been restored. A trader from Myawaddy said, “This morning Bridge No. 2 was reopened. When the fighting broke out, the computer servers were destroyed, and currently, the process of allowing the bridge to pass is being handled with paper documents”.

Another obstacle to the smooth flow of trade is that clashes continue between Junta reinforcements, and resistance forces led by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) along the Asia Highway linking Myawaddy and Hpa-An. This has forced the diversion of

lorries to another road that connects Htawkawko, Nabu and Hpa-An.

A merchant from Myawaddy said that while the reopening of both bridges bordering Thailand has facilitated the transportation of goods once more, security issues restrict movement from the Htawkawko side. Given the rugged terrain along this route, vehicle maintenance and possible breakdowns poses a challenge, and highlights the imperative need to resolve ongoing conflicts along the Asia Highway, as the normal route between Myawaddy and Yangon and townships in lower Myanmar..

The reopening of both border bridges in Myawaddy and the resumption of trade, has made little difference ti the ongoing military confrontations between the Junta and KNLA, has forced approximately 3,000 war-displaced IDPs unable to return home and continuing to seek temporary shelter in schools and monasteries.