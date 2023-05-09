KNU to investigate allegations of business corruption involving some leaders involvement with Myawaddy’s Chinese “New City” project

Padoh Saw Kler Say, spokesperson for the statement, told KIC about the matter.

“An independent investigation has not yet been initiated as the follow-up process of the Congress is still underway. We have conducted preliminary investigations on this matter in recent days, but the formation of an official investigation team and the commencement of the investigation will only begin after the Congress completes its follow-up work.”

On February 23, a group of 68 Karen organizations demanded the resignation of the entire executive committee of the KNU, citing their failure to take action against former KNU Central Executive Committee member Padoh Saw Roger Khin and other leaders allegedly involved in illegal activities linked to the new Chinese city project in the Maw Hto Talay region.

Despite the KNU’s clarification on February 26 that the issue was not related to the KNU itself, there has been continued criticism of KNU leaders among the Karen community.

At the 17th Congress of the KNU, the newly reconstituted Central Executive Committee expressed their objection to written statements criticizing KNU leaders. They subsequently announced on May 5 that they would establish a central-led, independent, and impartial investigative team to uncover the truth, and implement necessary actions in line with KNU policy.

Furthermore the KNU’s statement also declared that any inquiries related to the investigation will be made public, and that appropriate action will be taken if any violations of the law are uncovered.

“We aim to be transparent about the team’s activities since its formation and the events that led up to the investigation. Therefore, we will release information as appropriate once the investigation is underway,” continued Padoh Saw Kler Say, spokesperson for the statement.

The KNU’s statement also noted that Maw Law Ei (Mulayit) Alin’s Company, which was involved in the new Chinese city project in the Maw Hto Talay region, withdrew from the project in December 2022, and is no longer associated with the KNU.

Furthermore, the statement clarified that the casino known as KK Park, which allegedly has connections with Chinese criminal gangs, is also not affiliated with the KNU.

In February, the former KNU-Central Executive Committee issued a statement clarifying that the public had a misunderstanding of both the KNU and Central Executive Committee member Padoh Saw Roger Khin in relation to a banner displayed at the “Signing and Groundbreaking Ceremony for Cooperation between KNU and Huanya International Holdings Group.”

Likewise, Padoh Saw Roger Khin clarified on March 12 through the KNU’s news and information social media page that he attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the new city project in the area, as a witness on behalf of the local landowner.

Saw Thoo Ka Bee, the spokesperson for Karen social organizations, told KIC-Karen news that Padoh Saw Roger Khin attendance was as a member of the KNU Central Executive Committee, but the committee did not make any statement, which has raised questions about the committee’s alleged complicity in the Chinese project.

The new city project in Mae Htaw Talay will be jointly operated by Trans Asia Company, which is officially registered in Thailand, and Maw Law Ei (Muin layit) Alin Company, which is officially registered by the Myanmar government. The project will include the operation of 48 types of businesses.

Padoh Saw Roger Khin explained that the 48 types of businesses will not be implemented at the same time. Instead, only 4-5 types of businesses will be implemented initially. These businesses will include trading of agricultural products, construction and related products, hotels, and tourism.

The issue for investigation is not how many business operations will be set up, but how many Karen villagers have lost their land to this Chinese company and why Padoh Saw Roger Khin clearly has some involvement with a Chinese operation that may have links to Chinese gangsterism in Myawaddy’s Shwe Koko casino complex.