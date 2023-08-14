General Saw Johnny Calls on All Karen People to Unite and Fight for Their Rights

The KNLA Commander-in-Chief, General Saw Johnny, called on all Karen people to participate, stressing that they should use various methods, not only armed struggle, to fight for Karen rights. “Getting our Karen rights is not as easy, as asking with open hands. You have to fight for them, using all possible ways. If you’re not strong, your enemies won’t take you seriously. It’s up to you to contribute your knowledge to building the country; no one else will do it for you. You need to stand up for your rights on your own.”

At the 73rd Karen National Martyr’s Day ceremony on August 12, KNLA Commander-in-Chief General Saw Johnny urged for participation with the revolution that has lasted for years, General Saw Johnny urged that to quickly achieve the martyrs’ goals, everyone should responsibly fulfill their roles.

At the ceremony, military parades were conducted, wreaths were respectfully placed to honor the martyrs and comrades, the Karen national flag was flown at half-mast as a symbol of mourning, and gifts of honor were presented to the families of the martyrs.



“Initiating the Karen leaders’ vision starts with us, the youth. As today’s youth represents tomorrow’s future, adhering to the course charted by our leaders will guide us towards realizing our envisioned future,” said a Karen youth who attended the ceremony.

The Karen National Martyr’s Day ceremony took place on the morning of August 12 in Hpa-An District, under the control of KNU Brigade 7. The event saw the participation of the KNLA Commander-in-Chief, along with KNLA Vice Chairman Padoh Saw Sae Ge, Hpa-An District Chairman Padoh Saw Aung Maw Aye, military leaders, comrades, officials, and Karen young women and men. In total, around one thousand individuals attended the ceremony.

The departure of the military parade marked the conclusion of the ceremony, following the reading of the speech sent by the KNU president and the speeches delivered by the attending leaders.