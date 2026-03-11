Over 30 civilians killed in junta attacks in Kyaukkyi

On March 5, junta military columns, including troops from Infantry Battalion 264 (IB 264), infiltrated Kyaungkone and Darseik villages in Htee Pu Lu Village Tract and carried out airstrikes with fighter jets and drones.

The air raids instantly killed 25 people—17 men and 8 women—ranging in age from 6 to 60, according to the KNU’s statement.

In addition, junta columns that entered Htee Pu Lu Village executed five local men aged between 35 and 53.

“Junta troops entered the village with a large-scale force, arresting and executing residents. The exact death toll is still unclear as soldiers remain in the area, but it is believed that over 30 villagers have been killed,” said an officer from the Klerlweehtu District Administration.

Junta troops also rounded up about 160 villagers from Htee Pu Lu at the village school, detaining them as human shields.

The District Administration officer added that the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, successfully rescued more than 100 detainees, while the remaining villagers were forcibly taken to the junta’s temporary headquarters in the village.

Regime soldiers remain stationed in the village, and the number of local casualties is likely to increase, according to the KNU.