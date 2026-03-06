Gambling stalls guarded by BGF and KNU/KNLA-PC flourish at Mount Zwegabin Pagoda festival

The festival is held annually on Tabaung Full Moon Day of the Myanmar calendar. This year, it took place from March 1 to 3 in the villages of Khalauknaing, on the east side of Mount Zwegabin, a well-known natural landmark in Karen State near Hpa-An, and in Donying on the west side.

The festival featured around 100 stalls offering various gambling activities and attracted large crowds, according to a young man from Hpa-An.

“The full moon day was the busiest. There were nearly 100 gambling dens at this year’s festival, and people were everywhere. BGF troops were guarding the entrance to the festival site, he told KIC.

The final night of events in Khalauknaing featured Letwei, a traditional martial arts competition, and operas, with security provided by KNU/KNLA–PC members.

“Here, only the KNU/KNLA–PC provides security. There are no BGF members. They also guard the car and motorcycle parking lots and charge 5,000 MMK per vehicle,” said a Khalauknaing villager.

Gambling stalls were mostly run by locals with the approval of the village monastery’s abbot, and some dens even saw children as young as 10 taking part.

“This year, more children were seen at the gambling dens than before. It’s possible their parents brought them along to gamble, and they ended up getting addicted themselves,” said a Hpa-An resident.

Fighting is currently taking place in Kawkareik, Kyainseikgyi, Myawaddy, and Hpapun townships in Karen State, forcing residents to flee their homes, while public criticism is growing over the frequent festivities in urban areas despite the ongoing conflicts.

Residents of Kawkareik and Kyainseikgyi, displaced by fighting between the junta and Karen resistance forces, have not yet been able to return, according to aid workers assisting them.