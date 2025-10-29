Fact-Check: False reports claim Starlink to suspend services in border areas

Channels with over 4,000 subscribers, including Digital Daily and Kyaw Gyi, have circulated claims such as ‘Starlink services will be suspended at the Myanmar border’ and ‘If the local terrorist group, the People’s Defense Force (PDF), loses access to Starlink, it won’t be able to raise funds and will struggle.’

The posts reached between 500 and 2,000 views across various channels. Viewers then reshared them, causing the content to go viral on social media.

The Karen Information Center (KIC), a member of the Myanmar Fact-Checking Network (MFCN), reviewed the content and confirmed that the claims were false.

Fact-checking

Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that Starlink’s internet network, owned by billionaire Elon Musk’s company SpaceX, has been misused by telecom scam operations along the Thailand-Myanmar border.

AFP added that the US Congress Joint Economic Committee is investigating whether Starlink has any involvement in telecom scam operations.

Citing the AFP report, The Irrawaddy published a Myanmar-language translation of the article.

On October 16, SpaceX suspended Starlink services around telecom scam hubs in Myawaddy Township, Karen State, near the Thai border. KIC had already reported this development.

The main areas affected by the Starlink internet outage were Myawaddy, Shwe Kokko, Wawlay, and Kyeikdon. Some internet cafes in these areas, which are not affiliated with telecom scam businesses, also experienced network blackouts, CJ Platform reported.

The Starlink network is only down along the Thailand-Karen State border, while it remains available in Myanmar’s border areas with other neighboring countries.

When Google’s advanced search tool was used with keywords like ‘Starlink usage in border areas’ and ‘Starlink shutdown,’ the only results found were reports that Starlink had been unavailable at telecom scam hubs in Myawaddy since the third week of October.

Even in Myawaddy Township, the Starlink blackout did not affect the entire area, as some parts still had access to the satellite network.

The official website of the U.S. Congress Joint Economic Committee, cited in the AFP report as investigating links between Starlink and telecom scam gangs on the Myanmar border, has also made no statement regarding the Starlink network shutdown in Myawaddy.

Conclusion

After the coup, the junta cut off internet coverage in Myanmar’s border areas and resistance-controlled regions, including Myawaddy. As a result, people in these areas have had to rely on Starlink for their communications.

In response to the US Congress investigation into Starlink’s links with telecom scam gangs, SpaceX is limiting Starlink internet access only around telecom scam hubs along the Thailand-Karen State border.

In other border areas, Starlink internet coverage remains intact, according to media reports. Thus, claims that Starlink services will be completely unavailable in border regions are deliberate misinformation intended to create public panic.

Social media users should also reach out to reliable fact-checking organizations to verify whether the information they encounter is true or false.

Readers and viewers can contact MFCN members for fact-checking results or request a fact-check through the MFCN links below.

