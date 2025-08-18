500 trucks stranded at Thailand-Myanmar border as junta blocks imports

Since August 5, the trucks have been parked at a depot in Mae Sot, a Thai border town, awaiting permission to enter Myanmar, a trader said.

“Entry of Thai goods through Friendship Bridge 2 has been suspended after senior military and civilian officials were arrested by the junta for allowing trucks to cross the Thanlwin River Bridge in Hpa-An. The closure has now lasted around two weeks, and hundreds of trucks remain stuck in Mae Sot. In addition, the junta has banned the import of 35 types of goods, suggesting it may review all licensing, permits, and related procedures. It seems the old practices may no longer work,” he told KIC.

As of August 16, the suspension of Thai goods entering Myanmar through Friendship Bridge 2 remains in place. However, exports from Myanmar including onions, chilies, peas, rice, vegetables, meat, and fish are still flowing into Thailand as usual.

“Right now, it’s no longer possible to bring in goods from Thailand through Friendship Bridge 2 or even through smuggling routes. Myanmar goods are still allowed into Thailand, but that only works with the cooperation of groups aligned with the junta, the Border Guard Force (BGF), Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA), and Karen National Union/ Karen National Liberation Army – Peace Council (KNU/KNLA-PC). Any goods imported from Thailand are being confiscated by the junta in Hpa-An, the capital of Karen State, and in Mawlamyine, the capital of Mon State. Because of that, no truck dares to operate anymore,” a Myawaddy-based trader said.

In Mae Sot, traders are forced to rent warehouses for long periods to store goods meant for Myanmar and keep paying drivers’ salaries even though the trucks cannot operate, creating a heavy expense and financial burden for them.

Furthermore, Thai goods that have already reached Myawaddy on the Myanmar side include 35 items recently restricted by the junta. Traders have to rent warehouses to store them, but they are not allowed to bring them further into Myanmar.