Junta demolishes more telecom scam buildings in Shwe Kokko

In Shwe Kokko, more than 300 illegal structures were inspected, and 77 were reportedly operating telecom scams, locally known as Zhapian.

However, the junta’s statement did not disclose the list of those operating these businesses or their workers.

A source in the town told KIC that the junta plans to demolish these telecom scam buildings at an average rate of two per day.

Shwe Kokko, located north of Myawaddy, the township’s administrative seat, is controlled by the Karen Border Guard Force (BGF) and the Karen National Army (KNA), which formed from some BGF factions.

The source added that the junta carried out the demolition of telecom scam buildings with the agreement and cooperation of the BGF and KNA.

There has also been public criticism over the failure to publish a list of businesspeople and staff involved in telecom scam operations. KIC has contacted the BGF and KNA regarding the matter but has not yet received a response.

The junta will categorize the buildings by type before carrying out demolitions. As of May 25, 74 buildings in Shwe Kokko remained marked for demolition by the junta.

In late 2025, the junta, in collaboration with Karen armed groups, raided KK Park, a notorious telecom scam hub in Myawaddy Township, and demolished buildings.

However, those monitoring border-based telecom scam activities have criticized the junta’s actions as merely symbolic, noting that the junta itself has vested interests in these illegal activities.