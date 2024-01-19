Three Brotherhood Alliance Claims Junta Violated Cease-fire Agreement — ‘Operation 1027’ Continues It Course to End the Dictatorship

However, the mediation of China, persuaded the two parties to meet in Kunming on January 10th and 11th, reaching a second agreement for a temporary ceasefire. The Three Brotherhood Alliance issued this statement in response to the Military Council’s violation of the agreement.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA), a member of the Alliance, reported that the Military Council continued attacks on TNLA-controlled villages in Lashio, Hsipaw, Kyaukme, and Mogok townships, since January 13th, following the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement of January 17th the Alliance explained that “The Military Council pledged to cease shelling and airstrikes, and the Alliance agreed not to attempt the capture of additional Junta outposts and bases according to the ceasefire agreement.” However the statement accused the Junta of violations of the agreement with its ongoing military operations, that has triggered more intense clashes on the frontlines.”

The Three Brotherhood Alliance asserted its commitment to exercising restraint in order to honour the ceasefire agreement, yet the Military Council persisted in its attacks, seemingly aiming to provoke the Alliance.

In Kokang region, the operational area of another Alliance member, the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), renewed battles also emerged this week as the Military Council indiscriminately launched three rounds of barrages using 60 mm artillery, the Alliance said.

The Military Council has not provided any comments yet on the accusation of persisting in aggressive attacks, indicating a potential violation of the ceasefire agreement brokered by China.

Comprising TNLA, MNDAA, and the Arakan Army (AA), the Three Brotherhood Alliance initiated the coordinated and ambitious ‘Operation 1027’ on October 27th. Throughout the operation, the Alliance not only successfully seized control of over 100 camps and bases from the Military Council but also secured control of the strategically crucial Kokang region.