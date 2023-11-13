Karen Human Rights Reports Increasing Cases of “Disappeared” while in Custody Southeastern Myanmar

KHRG’s report, titled “The crime of enforced disappearance and its impacts on the rural communities of Southeast Burma since the 2021 coup” highlights the testimonies of victims and their families affected by forced disappearances in Karen State, underscoring the negative effects within the community.

“Forced disappearances of the local population are categorized into two parts. First: individuals from the local community who politically support the armed groups opposing the Military Council, are arrested and vanish without any information. Their family members are left unaware of whether they are dead or alive.

Second: during military operations conducted by the Military Council troops, civilians are abducted as human shields, and in some instances, they are killed. In some cases they are released. The primary perpetrators of these violations are the Military Council troops,” explained Saw Nanda Hsue, Advocacy Coordinator at KHRG, told KIC.

KHRG asserts that forced disappearances committed by the Military Council amount to crimes against humanity. These crimes persist with impunity, necessitating action from the local, regional, and international communities. KHRG calls on these entities to comprehend the situation and explore measures to hold the perpetrators accountable.

“We issued a report on the situation of forced disappearances in the Karen region since the military coup so that officials in the region, the international community, and others are aware of what is happening. The goal is to bring attention to the plight of those who have disappeared,” said Saw Nanda Hsue.

Saw Nanda Hsue added that the majority of those forcibly arrested and killed were young people, with the Military Council being the primary perpetrator. Also there are incidents involving other armed groups, including armed resistance groups, were reported in territories under the mixed administration of both sides.

KHRG reported a total of 159 people forcibly detained, tortured, and killed who had been

abducted from KNU-controlled territories in southeastern Myanmar. The actual number on the ground is higher than the current count, and the organization faces challenges in surveying and collecting information due to regional security concerns.

In light of this, KHRG calls upon the international community, NGOs, and regional and foreign governments to refrain from legitimizing the junta. It urges concerted international action against the crimes perpetrated by the Military Council and the armed groups.

KHRG also advocates for the establishment of coordination and collaboration with local civil society and community-based organizations, to provide accessible services for victims of enforced disappearances and their families in rural areas. This includes engaging in negotiations for the release of victims with perpetrators. Furthermore, KHRG stresses the importance of diplomatic, political, and technical measures to safeguard human rights defenders from attacks.

According to KHRG’s compiled list, individuals who were forcibly arrested, killed, and disappeared in KNU-controlled territories include 52 in Dooplaya District, 46 in Myeik-Dawei District, 33 in Nyaunglebin District, 10 in Doo Tha Htoo District, 10 in Mutraw District, and 8 in Taungoo District.

Established in 1992, the Karen Human Rights Organization (KHRG) is dedicated to identifying human rights violations in the southeastern region of Myanmar. The organization works to encourage both local and international entities to pursue justice for those who have suffered such violations.