The Junta Destroys Over 100 Schools Across the Country

Following the artillery attack by the Military Council’s Light Infantry Battalion 120 on the Khanti Wuntha Yarma monastery in Gyoe Taung Village, Wuntho Township, Butarsu Ward, Kawlin District, Sagaing Region, which occurred on September 27, the NUG conducted a press conference to address the incident.

U Aung Myo Min, the Union Minister for Human Rights of the NUG, disclosed that in the aforementioned incident, one female teacher and twenty students had been injured. He also stated that nearly 500 children have lost their lives and a staggering 119 schools have been destroyed nationwide, as a consequence of the Military Council’s violence since the coup took place.

“The military council was not solely responsible for this incident. The world is well aware of their extensive history of violence. Even the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has spoken out about it. We’ve gathered compelling evidence, and there may be more atrocities happening on the ground. Despite the casualties resulting from this attack, the global response has been weak. It’s imperative that we take action to prevent this terrorist military regime from continuing to commit these heinous crimes,” he conveyed during the press conference.

During the press conference, a nurse who had been on the front lines providing healthcare during the Wuntho Township incident made a request. She called for an immediate cessation of international arms sales to the military council.She also urged both ASEAN and the United Nations to strictly adhere to humanitarian principles, ensuring that aid reaches those in need directly on the ground. She emphasized the importance of seeking accountability and justice for the military’s acts of terrorism, and taking proactive measures to prevent their recurrence.

Recent information from Justice For Myanmar indicates that companies based in Indonesia and Singapore are still supplying arms to the Juntao, and a Thai company facilitates the sales f aviation fuel that is so vital to sustain aerial bombardments carried out by the coup regime.

NUG Education Minister Dr. Zaw Wai Soe responded to a question from KIC that the NUG has established a committee in collaboration with various ministries, including the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, to focus on the prevention of school attacks and the provision of treatment.

“In the instances that occurred in Pazi Gyi and Karenni, we have implemented urgent measures. To prevent such incidents, bomb shelters have been constructed within schools. Furthermore, we have introduced poetry and acting programs for students in all schools as part of prevention efforts. In terms of treatment, hospitals equipped with necessary medicines have been set up in close proximity,” he explained.

In the territories controlled by the Karen National Union (KNU) that are currently in conflict with the Military Council, there are recurring instances of school damage and tragic casualties among young students due to airstrikes and artillery shell attacks by the Military Council.

On September 7, Military Council airstrikes targeted two townships in Hpapun District, a territory under the control of the KNU 5th Brigade. These attacks led to the devastation of schools and religious buildings and resulted in the tragic deaths of teachers and students.

In response to this incident, the KNU issued a statement on September 11, urging international organizations to intensify sanctions against the Military Council.

In June, the Karen Education and Culture Department (KECD) informed KIC that Military Council airstrikes in KNU-controlled territories had led to the destruction of at least 17 schools from 2021 to May 2023.