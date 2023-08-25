Rice Shortage in Hpapun Township Leads Residents to Rely on Porridge for Nourishment

Starting from August, the cost of low-quality rice in Hpapun Township has reached 200,000 kyat per bag.

A resident of Hpapun has stated that since May, the Border Guard Forces (BGF) and Military Council troops have been blocking transportation routes, including both land and waterways. As a consequence, it has become impossible to purchase basic foodstuffs. Moreover, due to the ongoing conflict, rice fields in the uplands cannot be cultivated, leading to a scarcity of rice.

“The situation with rice is dire at present. The cost of high-quality rice such as Paw San Hmwe has reached 30,000 kyats per pyi. More challenges lie ahead as farming will likely become increasingly difficult. Many are resorting to consuming only porridge. Currently, transportation routes are blocked, and waterways lack boats. Fuel prices are also high.

Essentials like rice, oil, salt, and sweet powder are all scarce,” a resident of Hpapun conveyed to KIC.

In the previous month, transportation of essential food items was feasible through the use of motorbikes. However, due to the prolonged disruption of the route for essential supplies, local residents are finding it increasingly challenging to sustain their livelihoods.

Additionally, the Hpapun resident mentioned that certain grassroots and day laborers in the villages within Hpapun Township are relying on food shared by those who possess rice within the village.

“Every day, people come to my house because they can’t find rice. People are struggling with various difficulties. Previously, when I had rice, I used to share one pyi of rice with each person. But now, since I can’t find rice anywhere, I’m unable to continue offering that support,” she explained.

Local residents have said that the prices of goods are increasing not only in Hpapun township but also in other townships such as Hpa-An, Hlaingbwe, Kyainseikgyi, Thandaung, Myawaddy, and Kawkareik.