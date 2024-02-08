KNU President ‘s Message on Principles Behind the Setting up of Autonomous

The KNU’s Chairpersons affirmed that “Karen people must establish a Kawthoolei State, ensuring political safeguards for the development of social life free from oppression. He also expressed the commitment of KNU to build a federal democratic system, guaranteeing equal rights and self-determination.”

Adjusting to changes in the political landscape Saw Kwe Htoo Win characterized the KNU as “at the forefront of formulating and executing political strategies and tactics to adapt to evolving circumstances.”

He stated that prior to the 2021 military coup, KNU actively engaged in signing a preliminary ceasefire agreement as part of the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA), fostering peace, and participating in political discussions.

After the coup, KNU witnessed a change in political circumstances, leading it to resume military operations in the region and take offensive actions, including the capture cupation of military bases controlled by the Junta.

While actively involved in combat activities, KNU simultaneously took the initiative in diplomatic and political efforts, spearheading the formation of the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC) and collaborating with allied ethnic armed organizations (EAOs) and the National Unity Government (NUG) across various domains.

Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win appealed to KNU leaders, members, and associates, emphasizing the pivotal role of KNU in the future of the Karen ethnic community, and urged them to collaborate with KNU’s policies until political objectives are achieved.

Established on February 5th, 1947, KNU was founded with the objective of securing political and other rights for the Karen people, opting for armed resistance to safeguard their political standing, and fully actualize the aspirations of the Karen people.

Four Karen entities, namely Dawkalu, The Buddhist Karen National Association (BKNA), the Karen Central Organization (KCO), and its youth wing, the Karen Youth Organization (KYO), came together to establish KNU.