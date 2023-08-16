Military Council Troops Increases Offensive to Regain Control of Let Khat Taung Base

A military source from the KNLA joint forces provided information regarding the ongoing conflict with the Military Council troops. These troops are attempting to regain control of the Let Khat Taung military base using significant military strength. The base had been captured by the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) joint forces on July 21.

“The fighting began at 5:00 a.m. and persisted until 9:00 a.m. Roads including Lay Kay Kaw, Hpalu, and Myittar Lin Myaing are all inaccessible due to the ongoing situation. The conflict is transpiring across approximately four locations. There are casualties, with a higher count on their military side. The confrontation involves the usage of tanks and multiple rocket launchers (MRLs). Their offensive comprises three columns, resulting in fierce and intense fighting,” disclosed a military source from the KNLA joint forces.

As of this morning, the fighting between the two factions is escalating, with reports indicating that the sounds of military artillery shells are audible from both Myawaddy Township and Mae Sot, Thailand, as shared by residents.

Residents residing in Lay Kay Kaw, Htee Meh Wah Khi, P’Hee Klaw, Mae Htaw Talay, and Myittar Lin Myaing villages are currently confined to their homes, unable to venture outside. This is due to the fact that Military Council troops have positioned roadblocks around Let Khat Taung, restricting access, as reported by local residents.

“For the last three days, the military and the BGF have maintained road blockades with the intention of retaking Let Khat Taung. The troops, alongside the BGF, are even entering houses within the village. Artillery shells are being fired from various directions, creating an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty. Consequently, I can’t seek refuge elsewhere,” conveyed a local resident.

As reported by a military source from the KNLA joint forces, the situation at the Let Khat Taung area continues to be marked by intense fighting between the two sides. Casualties have been incurred on both ends, and there have also been instances of military reconnaissance flights.

The military source indicated that the reconnaissance flights carried out by the Military Council troops might be indicative of preparations for potential airstrikes.