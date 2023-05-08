The War in Karenni causing surge of IDP refugees and ever worse food crisis in Demoso Karenni State

According to a local IDP, the number of displaced individuals fleeing their homes in Demoso Township, Karenni State has been rapidly increasing in recent months.

They are currently experiencing various hardships due to the lack of sufficient support.

“In recent times, we have observed a noticeable rise in the number of internally displaced persons, coupled with a simultaneous decrease in the availability of essential supplies. This has resulted in a pressing demand for accommodation, rice, and other food items, thus leading to numerous challenges,” he told KIC.

Following the military coup in 2021, nearly half of Karenni State’s population has been displaced due to escalating military tensions between the Local Revolutionary Joint Forces and Military Council troops.

Based on the statistics released by the Karenni Human Rights Group (KnHRG), the ongoing conflict in Kayah (Karenni) state has caused the number of local internally displaced persons (IDPs) to soar to 250,000, with almost daily incidents of fighting.

Ko Banyar, the Director of Karenni Human Rights Group (KnHRG), informed KIC that the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Karenni State has dramatically increased from 200,000 in 2022 to over 50,000 in 2023. Due to the surge in IDPs, the provision of aid and support has become increasingly scarce and challenging.

“The number of IDPs has surged by approximately 50,000, while the availability of essential supplies has significantly declined in the year 2023. During the first quarter, the provision of food supplies to the IDPs has come to a near halt, which is huge headache for them. The urgent requirement for food and medicine remains at an alarming level,” he told KIC.

KnHRG has reported that checkpoints erected by Military Council troops are obstructing the delivery of aid to IDPs in Karenni State, including the transportation of food and medicine. Consequently, the need for medicine in IDP camps has become critical, as the supply routes are being blocked.

Ko Banyar said, “The Thai government has also established several checkpoints, and the Military Council remains stationed at the border. However our ability to get food from Thailand is limited, and we cannot send any supplies inside at all. The Military Council has been obstructing the main roads on Taungoo, Taunggyi, and Pyinmana for over a year now, causing blockades of essential supplies, including food, tarpaulin and medicine, and imposing restrictions on fuel and other commodities. In addition, we frequently encounter shootings.”

Due to the shortage of food in IDP camps, some IDPs are forced to venture out to villages to procure food, but they face the risk of being shot by Military Council troops. Moreover, in some IDP areas, the Military Council troops have resorted to firing artillery shells and launching airstrikes, resulting in the loss of life among the IDP population.