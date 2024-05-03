Karen State Chief Minister’s Convoy Ambushed near Kawkareik

Chief Minister Saw Myint Oo was ambushed by the KNLA while returning with his convoy from Kawkareik, where he had been assessing the situation following the Junta’s re-capture of the town.

“The Chief Minister Saw Myint Oo’s convoy arrived in Kawkareik via the Nabu-Htilon route, but as it returned, it faced ambushes at two locations. Some escort vehicles at the front of the convoy were damaged, and the occupants fled. The ambushes occurred near Myapataing and Naunghtetpan villages, potentially resulting in casualties, although no official statement has been released”, a source told KIC.

A Karen resident with ties to the Junta noted that the coup regime’s authorities concealed the incident.

“Landmines were used in the ambush, narrowly missing direct hits, yet five vehicles from the convoy were struck by bullets in subsequent shootings, prompting a swift departure. The Junta commanded officials to conceal the incident and threatened repercussions for any leak”, the source said.

Currently, the Junta is executing ‘Operation Aung Zayya,’ a large-scale military counteroffensive to regain control of Myawaddy Township bordering Thailand. This has led to intense fighting along both the old Kawkareik Road and the new Asia Road.