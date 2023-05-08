The 17th Congress of the Karen National Union (KNU) elected its executive committee and departmental heads

The KNU Executive Committee comprises of 11 members, namely: Padoh Saw Eh Kler Say, Padoh Saw Taw Nee, Padoh Naw Dah Dah, Padoh Saw Law Eh Moo, Brigadier General Saw Tamala Thaw, General Saw Johnny, as well as the Top 5 Elders (Big 5), Chairman Padoh Saw Kwe Htoo Win, Vice Chairman Padoh Saw Hser Gay, General Secretary Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo, Joint Secretary (1) Padoh Saw Thaw Thi, and Joint Secretary (2) Padoh Saw Hla Tun.

The Executive Committee members are chosen by the Big 5 from the pool of 45 permanent Central Committee members. Additionally, the heads of the KNU’s 12 departments were elected and appointed during the congress.

The following individuals were appointed as heads of the 12 departments: Padoh Saw San Dala Du as Head of the Finance and Revenue Department, Padoh Saw Kanae Phaw as Head of the Interior and Religion Department, Padoh Saw Law Eh Moo as Head of the Education and Culture Department, Padoh Saw Lay Say as the Agriculture Department, Padoh Saw Kler Say as Head of the Transportation and Communication Department, Padoh Mahn Kennedy as Head of the Breeding and Fishery Department, Padoh Saw Hser Gay as Head of the Defense Department, Padoh Saw Taw Nee as Head of the Foreign Affairs Department, Padoh Saw Diamond Khin as Head of the Health and Welfare Department, Padoh Saw Hser Pwe (Steve) as Head of the Mining Department, Padoh Naw Lwe Htoo Say as Head of the Justice Department and Padoh Mahn Ba Tun as Head of the Forestry Department.

The number of KNU departments was reduced from 14 to 12 during the congress, with the Organization and Information Department and the Alliance Affairs Department being merged into a committee under the Big 5.

The newly elected Central Executive Committee members and department heads mostly remained the same, with several former department heads retaining their posts.

On April 24th, the 17th KNU Congress commenced in a KNU-controlled area, with almost 200 representatives from districts and 7 brigades in attendance, including 56 contested representatives.

The new leaders were elected by a secret ballot, and the voting process continued on May 2nd for the KNU Chairman position and on May 3rd for the Vice Chairman, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary (1) and (2) positions.

Following the Congress, Padoh Kwe Htoo Win was elected as the Chairman of KNU, with Padoh Saw Hser Gay elected as the Vice Chairman, Padoh Saw Ta Doh Moo remained as the General Secretary, Padoh Saw Thaw Thi as Joint Secretary (1), and Padoh Saw Hla Tun as Joint Secretary (2).