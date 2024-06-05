Refugee Resettlement Programme from Thailand-Myanmar Border to Third Countries to Restart

Having completed the population verification process of the refugees at the border, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and Thai authorities will begin relocating residents of the Ban Don Yang and Tham Hin refugee camps to third countries starting in June, according to KRC Secretary Saw Pwe Say.

“Some have been interviewed for the first time, while others have completed their second interview. From these groups, we will filter and select people for relocation. The selection from the two refugee camps will be done simultaneously. Around 700 people have applied for immigration to third countries”, he said.

Once the relocation programs for the two refugee camps are successfully completed, applications will open for the relocation of refugees from Umpiem Mai, Nupo, Mae La, Mae La Oon, Mae Ra Ma Luang, and Karenni Refugee Camps No. 1 and 2.

After being paused for a decade, the program facilitating group resettlement of refugees from the Thailand-Myanmar border to third countries began its restart initiative last year.

Refugees called for interviews must be those included in the population census gathered by the Thai Ministry of Interior (MoI) from 2019 to 2020, as well as those listed during the UNHCR census conducted in 2015.

UNHCR head Filippo Grandi, based in Bangkok, visited the Tham Hin refugee camp in Ratchaburi Province on the Thailand-Myanmar border on October 15 last year. There he offered solace to those aiming to move to third countries, and assured those remaining in the camp that they would not be neglected.

As of now, the United States stands as the sole nation extending offers to accept refugees. President Joe Biden has pledged to welcome over 125,000 refugees globally in 2024, a commitment encompassing those from the Thailand-Myanmar border.

On the Thailand-Myanmar border, there are nine refugee camps: Ban Don Yang, Tham Hin, Umpiem Mai, Nupo, Mae La, Mae La Oon, Mae Ra Ma Luang, and Karenni Refugee Camps No. 1 and 2, sheltering nearly 100000 individuals seeking refuge.