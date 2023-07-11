SOF Successfully Destroys Key Electricity Distribution Center Vital to Military Council

The joint operation involving the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the Cloud Wings drone forces and SOF, utilized drones to execute the attack. The primary objective was to target and destroy the electricity distribution center, which served as the main power source for the Military Council’s hill-based strategic command center, various offices, and CCTV control centers, a SOF member said.

“The center supplies vital power to the Military Council’s communication and intelligence equipment. Our attack was driven by the fact that the Military Council was misusing the electricity that should have been allocated to the public”, he explained.

The electricity distribution center was extensively damaged through the use of USA A1 type explosives, according to the July 9th announcement. The Military Council has yet to comment on the attack.

According to the claims made by the resistance forces, the attack resulted in significant damage to several components, including two 66/33 KV (30) MVA Main Transformers (AG), two 66/11 KV (30) MVA Main Transformers (AG), Control Box, and other electronic equipment. Additionally, the building itself was reportedly burned down. The estimated cost of the damages caused by the attack is believed to be around 2 billion kyats.

On July 6th, resistance forces launched an attack on the Taungkalay Kale-Tagundaing police stations, utilizing 60mm and 81mm grenades. The assault resulted in the deaths of three soldiers belonging to the Military Council, while six others sustained injuries, SOF said.

Additionally, during the period between June 29th and July 5th, three outposts belonging to the Military Council were targeted in Kyainseikgyi, an area under the control of the 6th Brigade of the Karen National Union (KNU). As a result of these attacks, one captain was killed, and five additional soldiers sustained injuries.

The attacks were also jointly conducted by SOF, KNLA and the Cloud Wings drone forces.