Six inmates escape KNU-run prison, seize weapons during getaway

The jailbreak took place on the morning of July 1 and was confirmed by KNU district officials. According to authorities, the inmates first disarmed the prison guards, seizing two firearms before breaking out.

Following their escape, the fugitives intercepted a vehicle carrying troops from the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) along the Payathonzu-Kyainseikgyi Road. The personnel were serving under DKBA Military Region 2 Commander Colonel Saw A One.

The escapees held the DKBA troops at gunpoint, seized three additional firearms along with a Toyota Vigo vehicle, and fled the scene.

“They ran straight into my men while escaping. My troops mistook them for KNU members and stopped the vehicle for them. That was when the fugitives pulled their guns, held my men at gunpoint, took the vehicle and weapons, and drove off,” Colonel Saw A One said.

The fugitives remain at large and armed, raising serious security concerns for the area, according to Padoh Saw Liston, chairman of the KNU’s Dooplaya District administration.

“The situation is highly concerning because they managed to escape with weapons. Right now, we are conducting an intensive manhunt to track them down,” he said.

Some of the escaped inmates were serving sentences for murder, while others were reportedly skilled marksmen, fueling speculation that they might be members of the Myanmar military. However, Padoh Saw Liston clarified that a review of prison records confirmed none of the escapees were regime soldiers.

A similar jailbreak occurred at the Dooplaya District prison in 2024, when six inmates escaped. While some were later recaptured, others remain at large.