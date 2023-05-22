Military Council Abducts 7 Residents of Thandaung Township

A resident, who did not want to be named, told KIC that a group of Military Council troops, based in Thandaung Township and consisting of over 20 soldiers, allegedly tied up and arrested seven local men.

A resident said, “Houses are being ransacked. The soldiers from the Military Council asked if there were any PDF members, but they didn’t find any. So, they ended up arresting someone they came across. The people they arrested were actually locals. When the arrested individuals were chained from behind, their children saw them and started crying. They didn’t tell anyone where they were taking them.”

According to the local source, the seven arrested men, ranging in age from 20 to 40 years old, were apprehended under different circumstances. Some were reportedly taken into custody while at their residences, others were arrested on the road while returning home from Taungoo Township, and a few were detained while coming back from the rubber farm.

In Thandaung Township (13 Mile), most of the town’s people have left, and only about 30 percent have come back to their homes. Local sources indicate that some individuals are afraid and considering fleeing again because of the Military Council troops arresting residents.

Furthermore, the Military Council troops stationed in Thandaung Township have imposed restrictions on the transportation of essential supplies such as food, rice, and medicine. As a result, some residents are facing food shortages and experiencing difficulties in their daily lives and access to meals.

In Thandaung Township, between March 4 and May 19, Military Council troops reportedly set fire to over 20 civilian homes, including the residence of a Christian religious leader and the homes of KNU members.

According to residents, Thandaung Township has frequently been targeted by artillery shells, resulting in civilian casualties in the area.