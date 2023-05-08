Extraordinary Times Demands Extraordinary Measures: Will the new KNU leadership be able to deliver? – By Saw Greh Moo*

Padoh Kwe Htoo Win, formerly vice-chairman, was chosen by the 17th KNU Congress as the new chairman to replace the aging and octogenarian leader Gen. Mutu Say Poe. Padoh Hser Gay, formerly Kler Lwe Htu district governor, was elected as vice-chairman while Padoh Ta Doh Moo retained his position as General Secretary.

Gen. Saw Johnny, the chief of the Karen National Liberation Army –the KNU’s armed wing – remained at the helm. It’s understood Gen. Baw Kyaw Heh, the hugely popular KNLA’s second in command, remains this position, despite hopes he would replace Gen. Saw Johnny as KNLA’s chief. This is probably one of the biggest surprises and disappointments in the outcome of this election.

The 17th Congress also elected 45 Central Standing Committees- the KNU’s highest decision-making body.

Despite some new and younger faces among the Central Standing Committee members, the new leadership isn’t really new. Apart from Gen. Mutu Say Poe, who retired and the former defense minister, Lt. Colonel Roger Khin who failed reelection – individuals who exerted influence and power in the previous leadership group remain. With this in mind, it’s believed that no drastic change is expected to happen. However, enormous tasks lie ahead for the new leaders as the organization faces myriad of challenges and issues to deal with – both internally and externally.

First, with the former Chairman Gen. Mutu Say Poe out of the picture, the new leadership must bring back some clarity and policy cohesiveness to deal with the ongoing and intensifying armed conflict in Burma in general and in Karen state in particular. Since the military coup in 2021 and the return of armed conflict in Karen state, the KNU has confused with its incoherent policy. On one hand, and to its credit, it has declared support for the Spring revolution activists and it has welcomed, fed, trained and armed thousands of them in its controlled-territories in the wake of brutal military crackdowns on peaceful demonstrators. On the political front the KNU has backed this up by working with the National Unity Government to build an anti-military regime alliance and to find long term solutions under the frame of work of a federal democracy.

On the other hand, the KNU has never clearly declared its stance on the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement it has in place with the government. Has it abandoned the NCA or suspended it in the wake of the military coup? Depending on who you ask, various KNU leaders will offer a different answer regarding the status of the NCA.

Despite its armed wing, the KNLA, engaged in intense fighting with the regime troops, some of the KNU’s leaders continued to maintain unofficial relationships with the new military government while some of its brigades has forbidden its soldiers from joining the fight. This has created confusion and distrust within the organization and among the general public who would like to see a more determined and decisive response to the military junta.

A priority for the new leadership will be to tackle this issue and bring clarity and policy cohesion on how they plan to deal with the current conflict – that means they will have to decide whether to maintain its policy under the framework of the NCA or fully support the anti-military regime movement. Without a clear KNU policy and objective, it will be difficult for its military officers at district and brigade levels to deal with the conflict on the battlefields.

While the need for a clear and cohesive policy to deal with the ongoing armed conflict is of paramount importance, the new leadership also needs to deal with a host of internal issues ranging from alleged association with illegal casinos operating in its territories, divisions within the organization and disgruntled district and brigade leaders who are losing trust with the organization top leadership, and more importantly, a loss of public trust. These are enormous tasks to deal with, but ones the new leaders cannot afford to nothing about.

To repair the organization’s damaged image caused by some of its leaders involved in the Chinese mafia casino businesses, the new leadership will need to quickly launch a thorough investigation and hold those involved to account. Any leader – current or former – who is found to be involved, needs to face consequences for their actions and the damage they did to the KNU’s reputation and the hurt and shame caused to the entire Karen community. This was a major reason why Brigade 2 and 5 refused to send their representatives to the 17th Congress. Besides taking legal action against those involved in illegal and corrupt activities, the KNU also needs to be honest and to distance itself from any group or company behind the illegal casino business in its territories. The new leadership can only demonstrate its seriousness and transparency on this issue by coming clean and taking actions against those wrong doers – regardless of who they are.

Rebuilding public trust and repairing its relationships with some disgruntled local district and brigade leaders, civil society organizations and the Karen community must be a policy priority for the new leadership.

At the current time, it is still a matter of guess work, how the new KNU leaders will work with Brigade 2 and Brigade 5. Will they have a say in the direction of the KNU or will the KNU have a say in the direction and administration of these two brigades over the next four years?

Regardless of the outcomes of the election, the new KNU leadership will need to work hard to regain the trust of Brigade 2 and 5. Ignoring their demands and concerns will only worsen divisions and cause further fragmentation within the KNU.

The agenda of the new leadership must also include civil society organizations and the Karen community at large – both inside and outside the country. For far too long, the Karen community and civil society organizations have felt ignored and that their voices were not being heard by KNU leaders.

The Karen revolution and the struggle for a greater autonomy was founded based on the support and desire of the Karen people. It is the communities, civil society organizations and ordinary people from all walks of life who are the backbone of this struggle – and they have proved it with their lives. And for the struggle to be sustained and to succeed, the voices and opinions of the communities, civil society organizations and ordinary people need to be listened to and taken into consideration.

For the new leadership to succeed, it also needs public and community support. Everyone must find a middle ground to work together to defeat the real enemy – the military regime.

Meanwhile, let’s give the new leadership the support they need to succeed, but also hold them accountable for their actions if they are against the interests of the Karen people.

*Saw Greh Moo is a Karen community activist and a contributor to the Karen News. He can be reached at grehmoo@hotmail.com