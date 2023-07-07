Malaria and Seasonal Flu Prevalent Among Nyaunglebin IDPs, Urgent Medical Aid Required

As the local population continues to flee from the ongoing war, many viral diseases with symptoms related to common cold, are becoming increasingly prevalent among the affected individuals.According to an individual assisting the IDPs, the flu is widespread among children. Furthermore, the ban imposed by the Junta on carrying medicine, combined with the increasing number of IDPs, has intensified the urgent need for medicine.

“We are strictly prohibited from carrying any medicine. Moreover, due to our limited resources, there is an insufficient supply of medicine. If heavy rain occurs in the near future, the number of people falling ill will likely increase. Even the donor is hesitant to transport medicine,” he informed KIC.

According to a local woman, due to the unstable situation in the area, most people do not seek medical help at hospitals or clinics when they have the flu. Instead, they rely on herbal medicine for treatment. The local woman explained, “In case of illness, the displaced people in the area resort to accessible folk or herbal medicine. When the situation worsens, they seek medical attention at hospitals or clinics. Among the available medicines here, there is one called Pankar, which costs approximately 500 kyats for three packets. They purchase and consume it, and if their condition does not improve, they visit the clinic.”

Apart from Karen civil health organizations, various charitable organizations are also providing support for medical treatment to the internally displaced persons (IDPs). The number of displaced individuals continues to rise due to the ongoing conflict in the area, compounded by the Military Council’s indiscriminate firing of artillery shells into the villages at any given moment.

According to those assisting the IDPs, the demand for medicine, food, and accommodation remains high and continues to increase on a daily basis. This need is continuously growing with each passing day as the number of IDPs increases.

Similarly, on July 2 and 3, three men from Yaetwinkonegyi village and Ohnpinsu village in Mone township were injured as a result of being shot with artillery shells and small arms by the Military Council troops. Furthermore, the escalating violence has led to the displacement of over 1,400 local residents from at least three villages, forcing them to flee their homes for safety.

According to statistics compiled by Karen civil society organizations, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Nyaunglebin district has exceeded 150,000 since the military seized power until May 2023.