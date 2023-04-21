Cobra Column claims victory in Mekanei village battle, killing two dozen Junta troops and seizing weapons

Two columns of the Military Council infiltrated the Kyaukmine area with the aid of heavy artillery fire, however they were met with resistance from a coalition of revolutionary forces, including the Karen National Liberation Army’s 2nd Column, 1st Cobra Column, Black Panther Column, Federal Wings, Golden Eagle, and Yaung Ni Column, according to Cobra Column’s statement.

Saw Kaw, the Deputy Commander of Cobra Column told KIC, “ During the evening, we confiscated nine guns from the enemy who had been continuously firing artillery and receiving air support, while advancing in two columns. When we engaged them in combat and retaliated with our own gunfire, they eventually withdrew. We were able to secure their abandoned uniforms and weapons. However even after retreating, they still fired indiscriminately at Mekanei and Kyaukmine using their artillery.”

During the two-day clashes, 24 soldiers from the Military Council were killed, with an additional 23 wounded. On the revolutionary forces’ side, one soldier was reported to have died, and seven comrades were injured, according to Cobra Column.

Following the escalation of the conflict, the Military Council and its affiliated Border Guard Forces (BGF) have reportedly increased security measures in the surrounding areas of Myawaddy Township, as well as along the banks of the Thaungyin (Moei) River.

Despite the intense clashes between resistance forces and the Military Council in Mekanei, Kyauktaung, and Kyaukmine, gambling activities in downtown Myawaddy continue to thrive, according to a resident who spoke with KIC.

“ At around 10:00pm in the night, the loud sounds of artillery firing mixed with the noise of the festivities can often be heard. The casinos appear to be even more crowded than usual, and Ingyin Myaing, the water play zone, is also packed with people. Theatres are also hosting plays. Although a curfew has been issued in the region, everyone seems to be carrying on with their usual activities”, he said.

Although the revolutionary forces have released a report on the casualties during the fighting, the Military Council has remained silent, and not made any announcements on the matter.