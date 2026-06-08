Calls emerge to pay wages for CDM staff involved in interim education

The CDM is an anti-dictatorship movement in which civil servants and security personnel refuse to work under the coup regime. It drew participation from large numbers of public-sector employees across the country, many of whom later continued serving communities with their professional skills in resistance-controlled areas.

At the Federal Democratic Higher Education and Vocational Education Conference held from April 26 to 30, participants called for efforts to ensure that CDM employees are formally appointed to salaried positions.

The conference reached consensus on establishing an equitable, high-quality federal education system and exploring ways to ensure educational standards and employment opportunities during the interim period.

On May 30, education units under the NUG and other resistance forces held a virtual press conference, acknowledging that participants had called on respective regional and state federal governments to appoint CDM volunteers working in the education sector as salaried employees.

During the conference, 18 topics related to higher education and vocational training were discussed, and 22 points were agreed upon, including the provision of dignified support for CDM employees.

The conference also recommended that the charter drafted by the Interim Federal Education Council (IFEC) give serious consideration to the employment of CDM staff, and that each university develop relevant regulations and share them with partner institutions.

It was agreed that federal units will coordinate on the employment of CDM staff, while individual universities will retain decision-making authority over promotions.

The five-day conference was also attended by representatives of the NUG, the National Unity Consultative Council (NUCC), and the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH).

In addition, according to the conference minutes, the event was attended by delegations from ethnic education organizations, vocational education officials, scholars, Myanmar education researchers, CDM education staff, and students.