KNU Announces Plans to Prepare and Train Karen Police Force for Future Federal Police Structure

In accordance with the strategic plan established during the 17th Congress of KNU, Padoh Saw Hla Tun explained,” The Karen National Police Force (KNPF) aims to serve as a role model for the Karen community within the prospective federal police system. To achieve federal-level recognition, “ he said that the KNDF must focus on expanding and enhancing its skills and knowledge through training.

In pursuit of equipping the Karen National Police Force with modern capabilities and shaping it into a modern policing organization, foundational measures have been established under the Ministry of Interior and Religious Affairs.

The KNU-Joint Secretary continued,”to bolster the Karen National Police Force across various tiers within this initiative, our focus lies in its development, whether as an integral part of the forthcoming federal police that will emerge at a later stage, or by leveraging the valuable experience gained while functioning as a state police force,” he said.

On the occasion of the 32nd Karen National Police Force (KNPF) Day, celebrated on September 9, he reiterated his call for the KNPF to remain committed to upholding the rule of law and actively contributing to the eradication of narcotics, as these efforts are crucial for ensuring stability in their region.



KNU-Central’s Joint Secretary General 2, Padoh Saw Hla Tun, along with Karen National Police Force-Central’s Colonel Saw Kyee No, Central Executive Committee member Padoh Saw Thamein Tun, as well as several central leaders, including Hpa-An District Chairman Padoh Saw Aung Maw Aye, district and township police chiefs, police officers, students from Kawthoolei High School, and local youth, gathered for the Karen National Police Day ceremony at KNU Brigade 7 headquarters. The event drew an attendance of approximately 500 individuals.

“Despite the existence of the police force, our community continues to grapple with issues related to drugs, gambling, and morality. Some individuals who engage in drug trafficking, are endangering the prospects of the next generation of children. This underscores the importance of having the Karen National Police Force. Without their presence, the future of our people could face even graver challenges,” a woman who participated in the ceremony conveyed to KIC.

During the ceremony held on September 9, several leaders also delivered motivational speeches, that provided insights into the establishment of the Karen National Police Force, Musical performances added to the occasion.

In 1991, at their 10th Congress, the KNU established the Karen National Police Force with the primary objectives of carrying out three key responsibilities: law enforcement, drug eradication, and fostering regional peace within the Kawthoolei State.