4 Junta soldiers killed in attack on military academy in Than Daung Gyi

“ We heard gunshots around 3 or 4am in the morning. It has calmed down even now we still don’t dare to leave the house,” a resident told KIC around 10am.

The Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and the People’s Defence Forces (PDF) jointly attacked the military academy’s security gate. A person close to the joint forces said that 4 Military Council soldiers were killed, and the security gate was burnt down in this operation.

“At the time of the attack, the Military Council targeted and fired with both artillery and small arms at the routes where the KNLA and PDF were supposed to be retreating. The military academy is located on the outskirts of the town. There are 30 to 40 houses in that area. All the people living in that neighborhood fled to the city”, he said.

After the attack, the Military Council has been firing randomly with various weapons around Than Daung Gyi, and residents are trapped in the town. According to the latest news 2 civilians living in No.2 ward have also been arrested by the regime forces. But it is not known why they were arrested.

After the coup, Than Daung Gyi had experienced a few small explosions, but this was the first time a military academy had been attacked based on a tactical plan,locals said.

At the Bayintnaung military academy in No.1 ward, military training courses are held every 3 months, and military family members also live there.

Karen Information Center (KIC) is still trying to reach the relevant joint revolutionary forces to find out more about the incident.