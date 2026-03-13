Junta airstrikes in KNU’s Myeik-Dawei District kill 10, injure 15

At noon on March 10, the junta deployed a K-8 W trainer/light attack aircraft to drop four 250-pound bombs on Taku Village in Lel Mu Lar (Palaw) Township, the KNU Executive Central Committee announced.

The attack killed 4 civilians, including a child, and left 12 others seriously injured.

A day earlier, on March 9, a junta fighter jet dropped two 500-pound bombs on Taphilaykho Village in the same township, killing 3 children and 3 adult men. The children killed in the attack were two 11-year-old boys and a 6-year-old girl, while three others around 13 years old were also injured.

The junta is carrying out deliberate, unprovoked attacks on civilian areas outside of warzones, resulting in civilian casualties, including children. The KNU condemned these actions as a serious violation of human rights and children’s rights.