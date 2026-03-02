Five killed in drone attack on DKBA and civilian vehicles in southern Myawaddy

The drone strike occurred as DKBA troops were helping a civilian vehicle that had broken down near an area locally known as Yekone, a DKBA source said.

“There had been fighting in the area, but there were no active clashes when our men arrived. They stopped after spotting a broken-down car and went to help. That’s when the attack happened. Two of our troops and three civilians were killed,” said Colonel Saw Pha Blae, the spokesperson for the DKBA.

The DKBA, a Karen armed group that generally maintains close ties with the junta, and it remains unclear why the junta carried out the drone strike.

Military tensions are currently escalating between junta and resistance forces in the Hpalu–Mekanei area, south of Myawaddy Town.

Colonel Saw Pha Blae warned that both armed personnel and civilians need to remain vigilant when traveling through the area because of the heightened tensions.

The junta is currently indiscriminately shelling areas around Hpalu suspected of housing the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA) and allied groups.