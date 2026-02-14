Emergency food needed for 4,000 displaced at Thai-Myanmar border

Fighting between resistance forces and the junta intensified in early February, displacing around 2,000 people from the Hpalu and Minletpan village tracts to Palawtapo refugee camp and nearby areas.

On February 10, fighting for control of the Wawlay Tactical Command base forced another 2,000 locals to flee to the border, bringing the total number of displaced people in the region to over 4,000. The number of those needing food assistance continues to rise, an official from Palawtapo camp said.

“With the arrivals from Minletpan, Hpalu, and Wawlay, along with the refugees already here, the camp now hosts over 4,000 people. This number doesn’t include those who’ve temporarily moved to nearby villages or crossed into Thailand. More displaced people keep coming, and they are in urgent need of food, rice in particular,” she told KIC.

Heavy fighting is currently reported at three locations in the area, with the junta also carrying out airstrikes. As a result, locals have temporarily taken refuge in villages along the Thaungyin (Moei) River, within territory mainly controlled by the Kawthoolei Army (KTLA).

“Yesterday, fierce fighting lasted all day, and the junta even dropped bombs on Wawlay and Hteethebale villages. Those who couldn’t cross into Thailand were taking shelter in temporary tents along the Thaungyin River, while others found refuge in monasteries on the Thai side,” said a displaced woman now in Thailand.

Casualties occurred on both sides during the clashes, and some civilians in Wawlay and Hteethebale were injured by junta airstrikes, according to some Karen resistance frontline sources.

The Myawaddy-based Infantry Battalion 275 (IB-275) has been carrying out daily ground operations south of Myawaddy Town, deploying hundreds of troops.

The heavy fighting on the Myanmar side has also been felt across the border in Mae Sot, prompting the Thai military and authorities to tighten security.