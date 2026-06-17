Fortify Rights calls for action against junta over mass killing in Bago Region

An airstrike and gunfire hit a monastery in Yaetwinkone Village on March 5, killing 28 civilians, including a pregnant woman and children. According to Fortify Rights, the findings are based on field interviews with survivors and corroborated evidence, which the organization says has been verified. Fortify Rights is now calling for the international community to take action against the junta.

The statement calls on UN member states to reject the coup leader Min Aung Hlaing’s attempt to garner international recognition on his regime, and to cooperate in ensuring accountability perpetrators who committed war crimes.

“Such mass killings in Bago Region demonstrate the urgent need for justice and an end to the junta’s traditional enjoyment of impunity. Neighboring countries of Myanmar and UN member states must do more,” said John Quinley, Director of Fortify Rights.

According to the report, units involved in the raid on Yaetwinkone Village included infantry battalions under the Light Infantry Division 77 (LID 77): Light Infantry Battalions 20 and 439 (LIB 20 and 439), and Infantry Battalion 264 (IB 264).

Fortify Rights further stated that the bombing of non-military buildings, arbitrary detention of civilians, and killings constitute violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) and amount to war crimes.

It stressed that all parties to armed conflict, including the junta, must distinguish between civilian and military targets and take precautions to minimize civilian harm.

“The junta’s failure to distinguish between civilians and combatants, and its lack of precautions to protect civilians, was clearly visible in this incident. The bombing of a monastery as if it were a military target, along with the killing of civilians, further highlighted the urgent need for international action and a push for accountability,” Quinley added regarding the Yaetwinkone Village incident.

The Fortify Rights statement further noted that the junta has carried out repeated, unprovoked aerial bombardments of civilian areas not only in Bago Region but also in Karenni and Kachin States, conduct that could constitute war crimes.

It also urged UN member states to support the resistance-run National Unity Government (NUG) in carrying out its administrative functions, along with providing political, economic, and humanitarian assistance.