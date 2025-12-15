Residents flee to Thailand amid fighting in Mawdaung

Mawdaung Town, near the Thai border, is part of the Karen National Union (KNU)’s Myeik-Dawei District. On November 10, the junta launched a major offensive on Mawdaung, sparking intense fighting and forcing residents to flee, according to District Secretary Padoh Saw Eh Nar.

Since then, the junta has carried out frequent artillery strikes around Mawdaung and engaged in fierce clashes with resistance forces.

“Almost everyone in the town has fled, and the same goes for people in the surrounding villages. At least 500 have crossed into Thailand, while many more have taken shelter in safer villages within Mawdaung Township,” Padoh Saw Eh Nar told KIC.

The junta’s military columns remain active around Mawdaung, with Infantry Battalion 224 (IB 224), stationed in the town, continuing to carry out arbitrary artillery shelling.

Displaced residents from Mawdaung are currently in urgent need of food, warm clothing, and medical supplies.

In addition, the junta has deliberately blockaded access to Mawdaung, blocking aid from reaching displaced residents, a local aid worker told KIC.

“I hope some help can reach those who are in Thailand. But for the displaced people still on the Myanmar side, getting aid to them is really difficult. Right now, only nearby communities can offer assistance because the roads are closed. Almost the entire town has fled, so the number of displaced people is very high. This makes it a real challenge for those trying to provide aid,” he said.

The junta is carrying out military operations in the KNU’s Myeik-Dawei District, aiming to secure voter turnout in the Tanintharyi Region for the election scheduled later this year.

According to the KNU, the junta has also conducted frequent airstrikes and artillery bombardments intended to intimidate the local population.