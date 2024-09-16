Flooding Displaces Taungoo Township Villagers in Bago Region

Since 11 September 2024, flash floods have been affecting over 30 villages in junta-controlled Taungoo Township, all of which are either on riverbanks or in low lying areas. The flooding has displaced thousands of villagers from these villages.

A member of the Taungoo-based relief group T Rescue said: “In the zone where our team operates, approximately 3,000 people from 1,500 households have been affected by the floods. We are responsible for four sectors, with other teams handling relief efforts in their respective areas.”

The Sittaung River overflowed because the authorities had to release a substantial amount of water from the Sin Thay Dam reservoir in Naypyidaw following heavy rain.

This water, combined with larger than normal water flows from highland regions all ended up in the Sittaung River. This pushed water-levels beyond the high-water mark and caused widespread flooding which, according to rescue workers, greatly hindered rescue efforts.

The Sittaung River first crossed its 600 cm high-water mark in Taungoo Town on 11 September. By 13 September it had risen to 701 cm.

The junta’s Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has issued a warning to say that the water level will remain one metre above the high-water level throughout 14 September.

A member of Save the Trees, a social welfare group, said to KIC: “About eight villages are in a very worrying situation. We are evacuating trapped locals using speedboats and other boats.

Some roads leading to these villages are completely flooded and inaccessible. Despite the challenges, we are doing our best to carry out relief efforts.”

Township-based social relief groups and local junta-appointed authorities are collaborating to assist and temporarily accommodate the flood-affected people in Taungoo Township, according to rescue teams. The junta has offered no help.

Villages affected by flooding in Taungoo Township included Doeinn, Sinywar (East), Kyayinn, Htonebo, Kuntheepin, Thahpanpin, Chaungkan, Letpantagar, and Thayettaw.

Other villages in Taungoo District were also affected by flooding. They included villages in the townships of Yaytarshey and Htantabin and Htantabin Town.