Kawthoolei region hit by three airstrikes in first week of June

During the morning of June 2nd, the Military Council deployed air support for the first time this month in the Kawthoolei region. This occurred during their engagement with resistance forces in Kyainseikgyi Township, which is part of the Dooplaya District under the control of the KNU 6th Brigade. On the same morning, a second airstrike took place in Sanphala village in Kawkareik Township, where no fighting was reported. This airstrike resulted in the destruction of a school and four houses.

On June 6th, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of KNU, launched an attack on five outposts of the Military Council in Natthankwin Township, which falls under the control of the KNU 6th Brigade in Nyaunglebin District. This attack prompted the Military Council to carry out its third airstrike. In this instance, the downtown areas of Natthankwin were targeted and bombed by the Military Council’s aircraft. The airstrikes conducted by the Military Council in Kawthoolei resulted in the unfortunate injury and loss of lives among the local population, as well as the destruction of numerous houses.

An editor of Spring Archive, an organization that diligently monitors and documents human rights violations committed by the Military Council, sheds light on their intentions and motivations.

“We monitor and authenticate news and evidence regarding the violence perpetrated by the Myanmar Military against the public, as well as their human rights violations, utilizing social networks and diligently archiving them. Our objective, through Spring Archive, is to seek justice for those who have endured suffering and ensure that the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions. As a civil organization, we are dedicated to collecting data and evidence to support these efforts”, she said.

The airstrikes conducted by the Military Council in Kawthoolei resulted in the unfortunate injury and loss of lives among the local population, as well as the destruction of numerous houses.

According to the statement from ND-Burma, which relies on information sourced from Spring Archive, it has been revealed that in the last week, the Military Council carried out airstrikes not only in Kawthoolei region but also additional two in Shan State. Tragically, in the regions of Sagaing and Mandalay, more than 70 local civilians were apprehended and tragically forced into being used as human shields.

According to ND-Burma’s statement on June 8th, in Htantabin Township of Yangon Region, two women were killed by Pyu-Saw-Htee militants associated with the Military Council. Additionally, in Singu Township of Mandalay Region, a civilian was subjected to a horrifying act of being burned alive.

Over the course of the previous week, the Military Council’s artillery and small arms fire resulted in the unfortunate loss of three civilian lives, including one child, and caused injuries to 18 individuals. These incidents occurred in three states and five regions across Myanmar.