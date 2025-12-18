Junta sends Dawei conscripts to military training via waterway

During the current clear-weather period following the rainy season, the junta is promoting large-scale festivities in Dawei while simultaneously intensifying abductions of young people for conscription.

“Dawei has been holding a series of lively night time festivals and events lately. But at the same time, young men returning from these gatherings have been abducted. Once someone is taken, it’s nearly impossible to secure their release. In some cases, soldiers have even gone directly to the homes of those targeted for conscription. These young people are then sent by waterway through Myeik City to the training depot in Palauk Town. I’ve both heard about and witnessed these transports over the past few days,” a woman from Dawei said.

The conscripts were sent to Military Advanced Training Depot 12 (MATD 12) in Palauk Town, Palaw Township, Tanintharyi Region, to undergo training as part of the 20th conscription batch.

Since the main highway between Dawei and Palauk is under the control of resistance forces, the junta has resorted to using waterway to transport conscripts.

“If the conscripts were sent by land, they’d have to go through Dawei No. 8 Highway. But knowing it could be ambushed by resistance forces, the junta has chosen to use the waterways instead. We also want to urge locals to stay aware of the situation and remain vigilant at all times,” a local resistance fighter said.

According to resistance forces, the junta has recently been increasingly deploying conscripts in the fighting across the Tanintharyi Region.

The Myanmar Defense & Security Institute (MDSI) reported on December 16 that the junta has been extending conscript training periods and expanding training depots and facilities.

The junta, having faced severe manpower shortages from heavy setbacks, enforced the conscription law on February 10, 2024. Since then, up to 20 batches of conscripts have been drafted, with the military training for the 20th batch beginning on December 15.

photo credit – social media