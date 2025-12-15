Fire erupts at telecom scam compound captured by KNU

In late November, the Karen National Union (KNU) announced that it had unexpectedly uncovered a telecom scam compound in Min Let Pan, which had been covertly operated under the protection of the junta-aligned Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) following a skirmish with the group.

Since December 6, the Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA), the armed wing of the KNU, has taken full control of the Shunda Park scam compound. The only remaining occupants are KNLA troops and foreign scam workers who have refused repatriation.

“The fire started inside the scam compound, which also has warehouses storing goods,” a local who shared footage of the fire wrote on social media.

Sources across the Thaungyin (Moei) River in Thailand also reported seeing plumes of smoke rising from the Shunda Park compound. The KIC is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The junta conducted at least three airstrikes and several artillery attacks on the Shunda Park telecom scam site near Min Let Pan Village since late November, after the KNU exposed the compound, resulting in some injuries, the KNU announced on December 6.

The KNU has arranged for the scam workers to return home, but many have refused and remain in the compound. According to the KNU, some of them have attempted to set fire to buildings and property there.